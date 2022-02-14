RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Acting takes a high level of commitment - Ini Edo

The veteran actress is set to star in Niyi Akinmolyan's 'The Man for the Job'.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo]

Ini Edo is opening up on the level of commitment acting requires.

The actress who recently wrapped up filming Niyi Akinmolayan's forthcoming crime drama, 'The Man for the Job', took to Instagram with her thoughts on the career path.

"It’s been 2 weeks of doing what I absolutely love…People think acting is all games and fun…it takes a high level of commitment,discipline and patience to get the job done…From very early morning call times to late night and sometimes filming into the early hours of the morning…

"The one thing that sees me through,is the passion for filmmaking…This is what I was born to do….And there’s so much more coming from me to y’all…Thanks for sticking with me all this years…"

While Edo's character in the Anthill film is yet to be confirmed, director Niyi Akinmolayan recently shared via Instagram that she had wrapped up her scenes.

The actress stars alongside Temi Otedola, Ali Baba, Uzor Arekwe, Ibrahim Suleiman in the new film reportedly based on the buzzing fintech industry.

'The Man for the Job' follows the adventures of an industrious young man who gets ruffled by the plot of an excessively optimistic startup CEO as he fights to accomplish his family and work-life balance.

