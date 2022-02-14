Acting takes a high level of commitment - Ini Edo

The actress who recently wrapped up filming Niyi Akinmolayan's forthcoming crime drama, 'The Man for the Job', took to Instagram with her thoughts on the career path.

"It’s been 2 weeks of doing what I absolutely love…People think acting is all games and fun…it takes a high level of commitment,discipline and patience to get the job done…From very early morning call times to late night and sometimes filming into the early hours of the morning…

"The one thing that sees me through,is the passion for filmmaking…This is what I was born to do….And there’s so much more coming from me to y’all…Thanks for sticking with me all this years…"

While Edo's character in the Anthill film is yet to be confirmed, director Niyi Akinmolayan recently shared via Instagram that she had wrapped up her scenes.

The actress stars alongside Temi Otedola, Ali Baba, Uzor Arekwe, Ibrahim Suleiman in the new film reportedly based on the buzzing fintech industry.