Accelerate set to support Nigeria's creative industry with The Phoenix Project

According to a report by Jobberman, the Nigerian creative industry is positioned as the country’s second largest employer and has the potential to produce 2.7million jobs by 2025. Additionally, it is projected to contribute five trillion Naira to the country’s GDP.

"Our society is filled with a large pool of resourceful, creative, and energetic young people seeking opportunities to advance and build rewarding careers borne out of passion. Through the Phoenix Project, we are committed to empowering the next generation of creatives by providing them with unique opportunities to realize their creative potential," said Colette Otusheso, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate.

Project Manager, the Phoenix Project, Biodun Laaro, stated, "The Phoenix Project is a first of its kind in Nigeria. We are excited about the possibilities and unique opportunities that the project and, by extension, the Phoenix Den will provide for millions of Nigerians.”

The Phoenix Project covers 12 knowledge areas such as Social Media for Business, Entertainment Law, Advertising your brand, Graphic design, becoming an Influencer, Introduction to Film, Scriptwriting, Business of Vlogging, Introduction to Songwriting, Introduction to Film Production, Business of Entertainment and the Business of Fashion.

The knowledge areas are grouped into three bundles, namely; Film and Production, Business of Entertainment, and Social Media for Business, and they are built across the project's beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

Pulse Nigeria

A seamless learning platform has been integrated into the Phoenix Project's website to provide participants with a unified learning experience. As a result, participants at the beginner level of the courses will be taught online, while the intermediate and advanced levels are learner-exclusive and will be taught in-person, in collaboration with the School of Media and Communication at the Pan-Atlantic University, School of Media and Communication, Lagos.

Participants who complete the advanced level of the program will find the Phoenix Project even more interesting. At the advanced level, high-achieving individuals will have access to the Phoenix Den, a seed fund designed to help participants soar and expand their creative endeavours.

Over the years, Accelerate has supported the creative industry through similar platforms such as the Accelerate Filmmakers Project, that birthed success stories such as Micahel ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde whose short film Penance won the 2018 AMVCA for best short film and Bola “Enigma” Akanbi winning the 2020 AMVCA for his short film 'Thorn.'

The Phoenix Project aims to support the Nigerian government’s effort at addressing youth unemployment in Nigeria over the next five years by leveraging the abundance of creative resources available to empower youths in the creative industry.

First of its kind in Nigeria, The Phoenix Project has taken a deliberate approach to assemble an impactful line-up of facilitators from the creative industry to ensure a well-rounded learning experience for program participants. They include Kemi Lala Akindoju, Amaka Agbakoba, and Uche Ugo. Others include, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Dapo Osaji, Adetoke Oluwo, Paul Okeugo, and Umeeta Rabiu.

Everyone is welcome to be part of the Phoenix Project, regardless of academic background. To apply, please visit https://phoenixprojectng.com/

