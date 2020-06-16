For the first time in 40 years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the postponement of an Oscar ceremony.

According to the Academy, the delay, influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, will see the 93rd Oscars pushed back to April 25, 2020.

In a joint statement by Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, the ceremony originally billed for February 28, 2021 will also allow for an extension of its eligibility period.

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control".

The eligibility window has now been extended to February 28, 2021.