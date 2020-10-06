Ahead of the release of the sequel to 2015 award-winning film 'A Soldier's Story', comes an all new teaser.

The Frankie Ogar directed romantic drama titled 'A Soldier's Story II' will open in cinemas from December 2020, months after behind the scenes from the upcoming film flooded the internet.

While the movie was originally slated for a December 11 release, producers have yet to confirm if they will stick to the this date.

The sequel which was shot in Lagos, Nigeria will remain set in the fictitious Watz Republic, introduced in the 2015 film. It stars Tope Tedela, Somkele Iyamah Idhalama, Daniel K Daniel and Hollywood star Eric Roberts in its gripping tale of love, hope and survival in the face of corruption and a country ravaged by war.

Watch the teaser: