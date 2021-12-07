RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer has got fans buzzing

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new trailer unveils Jonathan Groff will play the reborn Agent Smith.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in 'The Matrix Resurrections' [YouTube]
Keanu Reeves as Neo in 'The Matrix Resurrections' [YouTube]

Warner Bros. have debuted a second trailer for the anticipated 'The Matrix' sequel ahead of its December 22 theatrical release and going by online reactions, fans appears to be over the moon.

Recommended articles

The newly released trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' confirms the return of Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity but that's not much for news as the first trailer released in September, unveiled the lead stars.

However, the new trailer delves more into the new story with action-packed clips of Neo's Déjà vu motivated return to the Matrix.

After months of speculation about the return of Agent Smith (originally played by Hugo Weaving), the second trailer suggests Jonathan Groff might be the reborn Smith. The trailer features a clip of Neo's visit to the seemingly wealthy 'Smith' who references a dialogue by Weaving.

The new sequel will see the return of Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Daniel Bernhardt from the original trilogy and new cast including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

Get your party mode activated for the Infinix Fans Party 2021!

A new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer has got fans buzzing

A new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer has got fans buzzing

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Jeriq shuts down ESUT, UNN, UNIPORT for his Trap Outside tour with Dremo, Psycho YP, Quincy

Jeriq shuts down ESUT, UNN, UNIPORT for his Trap Outside tour with Dremo, Psycho YP, Quincy

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates new honourary award in Ghana

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates new honourary award in Ghana

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

Nick Cannon announces passing away of his youngest son

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Omah Lay announces homecoming concert

Omah Lay announces homecoming concert

BBNaija's Whitemoney says he'll win a Grammy in 2022

BBNaija's Whitemoney says he'll win a Grammy in 2022

Trending

'Amina' becomes first Nollywood title to hit Netflix's global top 10 list

Amina

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Joke Silva to play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Bolanle Austen-Peters directed biopic

Joke Silva (Guardian)

Watch the official trailer for AY's 'Christmas in Miami'

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]