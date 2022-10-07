A 'Cock Crow at Dawn' reboot is officially in the works

A reboot of hit 1980 television series ‘Cock Crow At Dawn’ is currently in preproduction with ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’ reboot director, Tosin Igho.
The show will be recreated by father and son duo Peter and Tosin Igho.
According to Igho, who recently announced the production inked with the NTA, the reboot will be co-produced by his dad and the original series’ producer Peter Igho.
“It's Official The Series "Cock Crow at dawn" is getting a reboot. And I am glad to be working alongside my Legendary father, Peter Igho. It's a great time and great news on my birthday I couldn't be there as I am on set shooting @suspiscion_movie. We Move.”
Directed by Matt Dadzie, the edutainment television show was a fan-favourite airing weekly on NTA. The show’s cast mostly deceased include Kasimu Yero, Saniq Daba, Ene Olaja, and George Menta.
