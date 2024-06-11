ADVERTISEMENT
9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Passionate about the arts but don't fancy being in front of the camera? Here are 9 rewarding roles you can make a significant impact and shine brightly

An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work
An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work

While actors often steal the limelight, the entertainment industry is a vast field with numerous opportunities for individuals who thrive behind the scenes.

If you have a passion for the arts but don't fancy being in front of the camera, there are many rewarding roles where you can make a significant impact and shine brightly. Here are some key positions you can explore:

The director is the creative mastermind behind a film, TV show, or stage production. They interpret the script, guide the actors, and shape the overall vision of the project.

Directors collaborate with various departments to ensure the final product aligns with their creative vision. This role requires strong leadership, creativity, and the ability to work under pressure.

An AI-generated image of a film director at work
Producers are the driving force behind production. They manage the project's budget, schedule, and logistics, ensuring everything runs smoothly from pre-production to post-production.

Producers must have excellent organizational and negotiation skills, as they are responsible for hiring key staff, securing funding, and making crucial decisions that affect the project's success.

Scriptwriters craft the narratives that bring films, TV shows, and stage plays to life. They create the dialogue, plot, and characters that captivate audiences.

Successful scriptwriters can earn significant royalties, especially if their work gets picked up by major studios or production companies. With streaming services continually seeking fresh content, there's a growing market for original scripts.

Developing a distinctive voice and building a network within the industry can lead to lucrative writing opportunities.

An AI-generated image of a scriptwriter at work
The cinematographer, or director of photography (DP), is responsible for capturing the visual essence of a production.

They work with the director to determine the look and feel of the film, choosing camera angles, lighting, and shot composition.

A good DP needs a keen eye for detail, technical expertise, and a deep understanding of visual storytelling.

Skilled cinematographers are in high demand and can earn substantial salaries. Gaining experience through smaller projects and developing a unique visual style can help in securing bigger and better opportunities.

An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work
Editors play a crucial role in shaping the final product. They assemble the raw footage, select the best takes, and create a seamless narrative.

Editors work closely with directors to achieve the desired pacing and tone. This role requires technical proficiency with editing software, attention to detail, and a strong sense of timing and rhythm.

Sound designers enhance the auditory experience of a production. They create, mix, and manipulate audio elements, including dialogue, sound effects, and music.

Sound designers must have a good ear, technical skills, and creativity to produce immersive soundscapes that complement the visual components.

An AI-generated image of a sound director at work
Costume designers are responsible for creating the wardrobe for a production. They research and design costumes that reflect the characters' personalities, the setting, and the story's period.

This role requires a strong sense of fashion, creativity, and an understanding of fabrics and garment construction.

Photography is a powerful medium to capture moments and tell stories. As a photographer, you can work in various fields such as fashion, events, journalism, and commercial photography.

With the rise of social media and digital marketing, the demand for high-quality images has soared.

Photographers can earn well through freelance gigs, selling prints, and securing contracts with companies or magazines. Building a strong portfolio and establishing a unique style can set you apart and attract high-paying clients.

An AI-generated image of a photographer at work
Makeup artists play a crucial role in transforming looks for films, TV shows, theater productions, photoshoots, and events.

Specialising in areas like special effects, bridal makeup, or editorial looks can make you highly sought after. The beauty industry is ever-evolving, and talented makeup artists can command high fees, especially for high-profile projects.

With the right skills and networking, makeup artists can also collaborate with brands, work on advertising campaigns, and even launch their makeup lines or beauty tutorials online.

An AI-generated image of a make-up artist at work
