RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

60-year-old Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in new ‘Mission Impossible 7’ BTS

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

’Mission Impossible 7’ director Christopher McQuarrie has teased a new BTS from the sequel to commemorate Cruise’s 60th birthday.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise

In the new teaser image shared on July 3, Tom Cruise who reprises his fan-favourite Ethan Hunt character, can be seen hanging off a flying plane.

Recommended articles

Set for a July 2023 and June 2024 theatrical debut, the franchise’s latest instalment ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ will be split in two chapters with a star-studded cast including Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca who all reprise their roles.

New additions to the ‘Dead Reckoning’ instalment include MCU stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, as well as Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones).

After directing two previous instalments (in 2015 and 2018 respectively), Christopher McQuarrie returns to the helm of production as director of ‘Dead Reckoning.’

Meanwhile Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick recently broke a record as the highest grossing movie of the year after hitting $1 billion at the global box office.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

Ema Edosio’s 2nd feature film ‘Otiti’ confirmed for Brazil premiere

60-year-old Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in new ‘Mission Impossible 7’ BTS

60-year-old Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in new ‘Mission Impossible 7’ BTS

Gold Arinze-Umobi, Saheed Apanpa announce 2 star-studded Nollywood titles

Gold Arinze-Umobi, Saheed Apanpa announce 2 star-studded Nollywood titles

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Trending

‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson talks horrible filming experience with E.L James

Glamour Girls: Play Studios needs to RESPECTFULLY hands-off classics [Review]

Glamour Girls movie [Netflix]

Funke Akindele, Daniel K. Daniel, Blessing Egbe invited to the Film Academy

Blessing Egbe, Daniel K Daniel and Funke Akindele set to join The Film Academy’s class of 2022 [Instagram]

Sharon Ooja reacts to ‘Glamour Girls’ reception, reveals she fell ill while filming

Sharon Ooja [Instagram/SharonOoja]