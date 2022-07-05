In the new teaser image shared on July 3, Tom Cruise who reprises his fan-favourite Ethan Hunt character, can be seen hanging off a flying plane.
60-year-old Tom Cruise hangs from a plane in new ‘Mission Impossible 7’ BTS
’Mission Impossible 7’ director Christopher McQuarrie has teased a new BTS from the sequel to commemorate Cruise’s 60th birthday.
Set for a July 2023 and June 2024 theatrical debut, the franchise’s latest instalment ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ will be split in two chapters with a star-studded cast including Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca who all reprise their roles.
New additions to the ‘Dead Reckoning’ instalment include MCU stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, as well as Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones).
After directing two previous instalments (in 2015 and 2018 respectively), Christopher McQuarrie returns to the helm of production as director of ‘Dead Reckoning.’
Meanwhile Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick recently broke a record as the highest grossing movie of the year after hitting $1 billion at the global box office.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng