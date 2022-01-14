"5th Avenue" the first movie from Nigeria to be available in 40 languages!!

This red-carpet event was hosted by Princess Yemisi Kudehinbu, Chairman AngelWave Production and Executive Producer 5th Avenue. In attendance were friends and family, associates, celebrities and some media houses.

Pulse Nigeria

The Executive Producer in her address noted that AngelWave Production aims to make vital contributions to the burgeoning movie industry and that it is very interesting that the 5th Avenue movie was launched with pre-ticket sales and has sold over 200,000 tickets in 79 countries.

Pulse Nigeria

In response to salient issues highlighted in 5th Avenue, AngelWave Production and Qubflix have instituted a Global movement tagged ‘Save the Peremos’ in partnership with Reachout Foundation NGO; the Angel Helpline (+23418883434, +2348023324188) to offer counselling and support to families and individuals whose loved ones have been kidnapped; and ReachOut to Children in Inner Cities in collaboration with an NGO Innercity Missions for Children.

Pulse Nigeria

Our expectation is that other Christian organisations, charitable bodies and corporate organisations join us to bring solace to people affected by these issues through their vital contributions to the movement.

Pulse Nigeria

5th Avenue is currently available only on Qublix - a Video on Demand service and is currently subtitled in 23 Languages, counting up to 40 languages.

5th Avenue stars popular Nollywood actors and actresses such as Kenneth Okoli, Rachel Oniga, Nini Mbonu, Baaj Adebule, Adelegan, Obodo Emelie, J’dess, and many more.

Pulse Nigeria

Get your tickets, and watch 5th Avenue on www.qubflix.com. Available now.

Follow us on Instagram: @the5thavenueng

Find us on Kingschat: @5thavenue

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

----