"5th Avenue" the first movie from Nigeria to be available in 40 languages!!

The exclusive screening of “5th Avenue”, an action packed movie from AngelWave Production was held in Oregun, Lagos on the 28th of December.

The movie follows the tale of Senator Daniel, an upstanding member of the political elite, his quest for fairness and justice; and the family life of Peremo, his choices and decision to cater to his family.

This red-carpet event was hosted by Princess Yemisi Kudehinbu, Chairman AngelWave Production and Executive Producer 5th Avenue. In attendance were friends and family, associates, celebrities and some media houses.

The Executive Producer in her address noted that AngelWave Production aims to make vital contributions to the burgeoning movie industry and that it is very interesting that the 5th Avenue movie was launched with pre-ticket sales and has sold over 200,000 tickets in 79 countries.

In response to salient issues highlighted in 5th Avenue, AngelWave Production and Qubflix have instituted a Global movement tagged ‘Save the Peremos’ in partnership with Reachout Foundation NGO; the Angel Helpline (+23418883434, +2348023324188) to offer counselling and support to families and individuals whose loved ones have been kidnapped; and ReachOut to Children in Inner Cities in collaboration with an NGO Innercity Missions for Children.

Our expectation is that other Christian organisations, charitable bodies and corporate organisations join us to bring solace to people affected by these issues through their vital contributions to the movement.

5th Avenue is currently available only on Qublix - a Video on Demand service and is currently subtitled in 23 Languages, counting up to 40 languages.

5th Avenue stars popular Nollywood actors and actresses such as Kenneth Okoli, Rachel Oniga, Nini Mbonu, Baaj Adebule, Adelegan, Obodo Emelie, J’dess, and many more.

Get your tickets, and watch 5th Avenue on www.qubflix.com. Available now.

5th Avenue Official Trailer.

