The much awaited season four of BBNaija kicked off on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Lagos and the atmosphere filled with so much adrenaline rush.

A selected number of fans trooped into the venue of the premiere where the event took place and they obviously couldn't hide their joy as the 21 housemates were introduced to the world. Trust us when we say this year's BBNaija will be remembered for a long time because of the housemates who apparently look interesting.

This year's host, Ebuka did an amazing job as usual and let's just say the decision of the organisers to bring BBNaija home was more than great. Okay guys, here are five things we took note of at the premiere of BBNaija season 4.

1. Ebuka came to slay as usual

If you thought he was going to perform below expectations, then you guess was totally wrong as Ebuka not only gave us an opportunity as to why he has remained the host for years but came looking like a million bucks.

Ebuka appeared in two different outfits in the cause of the two-hour show. First was a blazing suit which of course is one of his trademarks and secondly was a traditional Agbada which as usual showed us why Ebuka is the guy who never goes wrong in any outfit.

2. The former housemates present

Even though this year's edition will showcase a new set of housemates, some of the housemates from the previous season came to suppose the new guys or let's just say they came out to have fun too.

Teddy A showed up looking dapper and as expected, he came with his bae and former housemate, Bam Bam who looked gorgeous. One of the most talked about housemate of season 3, CeeC was also at the premiere and everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the beautiful but controversial reality tv star. Even though she came a bit late, Nina looked more than gorgeous in her outfit and a pretty amazing time.

3. The Tacha and Mercy moment

Okay, guys, we know its too early for us to have our favourites but let's just say when Ebuka introduced two particular housemates, the venue of the premiere erupted with so many cheers. First was video vixen, Mercy who wore a see-through sequence black dress...she indeed caught everyone's attention, especially the guys. Just when we thought that was the end, social media sensation, Tacha came up on the stage and all we can stay the fans could stop starring and cheering at the voluptuous reality star.

4. When Burna Boy and Zlatan performed

It's 2019 and you can't have Burna Boy and Zlatan on one stage and not expect magic to happen. Wel,l when Zlatan climbed up the stage to perform, we all thought he was about to do his thing alone and then came Burna Boy.

Your guess is as good as mine as everyone welcomed two of the biggest artists at the moment as they performed the yet to be rivaled collaboration 'Killin Dem' which sent the fans into a frenzy.

5. The more than excited fans

Whats a BBNaija show without loyal and enthusiastic fans? This year, the show is been hosted in Nigeria for the first time and the guest and fans at the premiere definitely wanted to experience what South Africans have enjoyed over the years.

They came with their dancing shows, celebrated every housemate that was introduced, gave Ebuka a very easy job to do as they cheered him all through the show. Indeed this year's premiere was an interesting one as the stage and even the lightenings showed that the organized put in a lot of work to get a perfect show.