You'd be surprised that it's already the fourth week into the most watched and popular reality TV show in Nigeria, BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season four and it only gets better as the day goes like fine old wine.

Sunday, July 28, 2019, was the day for the live eviction show where housemates with the lowest votes were evicted and a lot of people turned up to party at the live eviction show. Nelson and Thelma both got sent packing from the house after scoring the lowest number of votes.

Trust us when we say, everyone present came to out to have fun and as well watch the live eviction of the least favourite housemates. So guys here are five dope things that happened at the live eviction show that you should know.

DJ Kaywise Joor o

When the housemates turned up for their Saturday night party with DJ Kaywise on the wheels of steel, we all knew it was going to be one lit night. It turned out to be most highly rated Saturday night party so far because apparently, DJ Kaywise brought in so many vibes into the party.

As expected, during the live eviction party, DJ Kaywise knew he was dealing with a different kind of crowd. He sure made everyone danced and partied till the last 10 seconds before the show went live. Ever been to a party where the for every time the DJ stops playing, it gets a bit tense? Well that was what happened at the Sunday live eviction party as no one wanted him to stop playing.

Ebuka with the dripping sauce

Like we told you guys from the beginning of the live eviction Sundays, Ebuka's effortless fashion prowess will remain a major topic till the end of the show. He apparently read the article and got the memo as he stylist made him look like the demi-god you wouldn't want your girlfriend to get close to.

The moment Ebuka came on the stage, the audience couldn't keep calm as the dripping sauce coming from his outfit splashed all over and swept everyone away (Especially the ladies). Thumbs up Ebuka!!!

The audience didn't come to play

'Lagosians' loveeeee to party and that can not be overemphasized at this point but this Sunday's live eviction show gave us a different a clear picture of what Banky W meant when he said "Aint no party like a Lagos party."

From the beautiful and gorgeously dressed ladies to the fine gentlemen who came out to watch the live eviction party, it felt like everyone had a simple goal; to outshine the next person. Everyone had fun, helped Ebuka have an excellent show, cheered all the evicted housemates...it was a ten over ten for the audience.

Tacha made everyone talk

Obviously the most controversial housemate in the Big Brother house this season is Tacha and we stand to be corrected. This came into foreplay last night during the live eviction when Ebuka as usual asked housemates questions just before the eviction proper.

It got to Tacha's turn and Ebuka asked her to give three characteristics of a BBNaija winner and that was when things went south. Tacha gave a rather confusing response and the audience was not having any of it. Even after Ebuka had moved on, it took a while before the audience could calm down as they all kept talking about Tacha's answer with mixed feelings.

Ycee came with the Icing on the cake

Every Sunday at the live eviction show, Big Brother spices it up with an A list artist or two (If you are lucky). This Sunday didn't turn out differently as the Jagaban of Nigeria's music, Ycee came calling and he gave a very amazing performance.

Performing some of his hit songs with a group of really hot dancers left everyone blown away. The peaks of attending a live show are that, you see these things first hand, how the artist performs, the sweat, the beautiful dancers and how they actually stare and wink at you if you get lucky enough!