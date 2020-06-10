Weeks after its May 20 premiere, Netflix's second African series has recorded groundbreaking successes.

From becoming the first South African show to rank number one in the US to ranking number one in France, South Africa, Bahamas, Libya, Jamaica, Trinidad and Kenya, it goes without saying, 'Blood and Water' has won the hearts of a global audience.

In the wake of its acclaim, here are five fun fact you probably did not know about the show:

Parkhurst College is really the University of Cape Town

Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Thabang Molaba [Instagram/netflixsa]

If you have wondered if the infamous Parkhurst College exists, now might be the best time to clear all doubts. The college exists only in the 'Blood and Water' universe. Although a Parkhurst Primary School exists, the series was shot at the University of Capetown and around the city.

Natasha Thahane is the grand daughter of anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Natasha Thahane [The Archbishop of Canterbury/ Netflix]

In and out of 'Blood and Water', Natasha Thahane understands the tenets of activism. Turns out the star actress who plays the audacious character, Wendy Dlamini in the Netflix show is the grand daughter of anti-apartheid activist, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In a recent chat with Pulse, the actress revealed that as an actress, her life's experiences helped mold her interpretation of the Wendy character.

Arno Greeff's sexuality isn't complicated

Arno Greeff plays Chris Ackerman in 'Blood and Water' [Instagram/arnogreeff]

Arno Greeff plays the character Chris Ackerman, the show's pan sexual teenager. While the 25-year-old admits he is straight, in a recent in interview with Pulse, he shared how he took time out to study and prepare for the character.

The actor revealed he started off with swimming lessons for one to two hours daily to be able to get his body and mind right for the role.

"It started with conversations with a lot of friends that I know who are gay or pan sexual and finding out more about it. Myself, I am straight, ermm but I had to bring myself into that. So, I started talking to a lot of people and I found out that there is no certain way to play it", said Greeff.

Everybody loves Wade!

Dillion Windvogel as Wade Daniels in 'Blood and Water' [Instagram/netflixsa]

One thing the cast of 'Blood and Water' have in common is their love for Dillion Windvogel's character.

Wade Daniels, Parkhurst College's official photographer is easily the most adored character for how relatable he is. He is almost naive, unassumingly and a loyal friend even at the expense of his feelings.

On if he could relate to the character, Dillion shared, "playing the character, I didn't feel like I needed to change myself as I could relate to the character's loyalty and kindness".

The 'Blood and Water' cast are not exactly teenagers

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood and Water' [universo estendido]

Although the characters in the Netflix's show are largely teenagers, the actors are adults. The show's lead, Ama Qamata (Puleng Khumalo) is reportedly 21.

Thabang and Arno on the set of 'Blood and Water' [Instagram/thabangmolaba_]

Thabang Molaba ( Karabo Molapo 'KB') and Arno Greeff (Chris Ackerman) are 25.

Dillion Windvogel (Wade Daniels) and Natasha Thahane (Wendy Dlamini) are 20 and 24 respectively.

The youngest actors on the show are Khosi Ngema who plays Fikile Bhele and Greteli Fincham who plays Reece Van Rensburg. Both actresses are 19.

'Blood and Water' is currently streaming on Netflix.