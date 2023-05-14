5 films that made Saint Obi an on-screen legend

Since his demise, many many have taken to social media to express their condolences to the family and share their feelings of grief. Despite the loss, Obi's legacy lives on in his art, where he poured his heart and soul into his creations.

The actor, who was a successful on-screen legend, made childhood for many of us notable by presenting eccentric performances whenever he had the chance.

Known as the action movie star of his era, he was born on November 16, 1965, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Obi began his acting career in the late 1990s and quickly became a household name in Nigeria due to his exceptional talent and good looks.

Before his demise, he appeared in numerous Nollywood films, but here are five of the most notable films that made him a force to be remembered forever.

Candle Light (1998)

Saint Obi's breakthrough role came in the film Candle Light, directed by Chico Ejiro. The film featured the actor star as one of the male leads alongside other talents but he shines through, earning him a spot in other movies. The film was a massive success and is still considered a classic in Nollywood.

Sakobi (2001)

The movie stars Saint Obi and Susan Patrick, with direction by Zeb Ejiro. The plot revolves around a man named Francis, lured by a snake girl named Sakobi into sacrificing his daughter for a ritual. Patrick introduces Francis, who is desperate for wealth, to Sakobi, a member of the Kongodis cult who worships the Great Queen goddess.

State of Emergency (2004)

Saint Obi appeared in the film State of Emergency, which Teco Benson directed. It is a Nigerian action movie about ministers of state in Nigeria being taken hostage by armed robbers who want a ransom from the state. Saint Obi's performance in the film earned him more acclaim and helped solidify his status as a leading actor in Nollywood.

Wanted Alive (2001)

In the 2001 movie directed by Chico Ejiro, Obi plays the leader of a criminal gang that is seeking redemption. The film stars other action stars like Hanks Anuku, Jerry Amilo, Paul Obazele, Emeka Enyiocha, and Tuvi James. It is also one of the many films that made the audience fall in love with the Nigerian James Bond, Saint Obi.

Festival of Fire (2002)

The on-screen legend also showcased his talent in this all-time classic directed by Chico Ejiro. The movie tells the story of a village that sacrificed human beings until the involvement of the church and Christianity.

Other movies:

