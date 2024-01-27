ADVERTISEMENT
2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

Faith Oloruntoyin

Lancelot Imasuen has returned as director. Chidi Mokeme and Unusual Phyna have joined the cast.

Sam Dede's character (Ebube) in the 2001 Nigerian film Issakaba is simply legendary
Sam Dede's character (Ebube) in the 2001 Nigerian film Issakaba is simply legendary

Actor, Sam Dede made the announcement via a post on Instagram earlier today, Saturday, January 27, 2024. Lancelot Imasuen has returned as the director.

Dede who is back as the lead character shared some words about the production. "ISSAKABA!!! The Myth returns. A RIVER DOES NOT FLOW THROUGH A FOREST WITHOUT BRINGING DOWN TREES. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But..... JUSTICE IS MINE", he said.

Video clips released have also confirmed the commencement of the principal photography.

According to Shock Ng, Chidi Mokeme and Big Brother Naija alumnus, Unusual Phyna have joined the cast.

Issakaba, which is an anagram for Bakassi, is based on a community vigilante gang called Bakassi Boys that purport to fight against crimes like armed robbery and murder cases that put fear and panic in the community.

The Issakaba Boys, led by Ebube (played by Dede), had to fight against armed robbers who terrorise their community. The armed robbers were backed by mystical powers (charm) and because of this, Ebube and his team of Issakaba Boys also acquire powers that enabled them to fight them.

The acclaimed Nigerian action franchise, Issakaba makes a comeback 23 years after the first instalment. The upcoming project is a sequel and not a remake.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

'One Too Many' directed by Kayode Kasum heads to Netflix in February

2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

Kashimawo, play on MKO Abiola, to be staged in March

Davido boasts about his verse on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix

Take a look at this homeless piece of sh*t - Tacha claps back at Mummy Zee

Women leading isn't a Nollywood problem - 'Black Book' director Editi Effiong

Tacha Akide's 7 most controversial moments from BBNaija till now

CJ Obasi and Ayo Edebiri have been nominated for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Rising star Shilee teams up with hitmaker Reward Beatz for new singles

