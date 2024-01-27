2001 action classic 'Issakaba' returns for a sequel with Sam Dede as Ebube

Actor, Sam Dede made the announcement via a post on Instagram earlier today, Saturday, January 27, 2024. Lancelot Imasuen has returned as the director.

Dede who is back as the lead character shared some words about the production. "ISSAKABA!!! The Myth returns. A RIVER DOES NOT FLOW THROUGH A FOREST WITHOUT BRINGING DOWN TREES. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But..... JUSTICE IS MINE", he said.

Video clips released have also confirmed the commencement of the principal photography.

According to Shock Ng, Chidi Mokeme and Big Brother Naija alumnus, Unusual Phyna have joined the cast.

Issakaba, which is an anagram for Bakassi, is based on a community vigilante gang called Bakassi Boys that purport to fight against crimes like armed robbery and murder cases that put fear and panic in the community.

The Issakaba Boys, led by Ebube (played by Dede), had to fight against armed robbers who terrorise their community. The armed robbers were backed by mystical powers (charm) and because of this, Ebube and his team of Issakaba Boys also acquire powers that enabled them to fight them.

