After a historic 73 episodes, 8 seasons, numerous and memorable characters, Game of Thrones has come to an end.

The TV show lasted eight whole years and the audience have been thrilled, saddened and awed at the plot, characters and interesting scenes from the 73 episodes.

While some have praised the producers for a job well done, others have criticised the last episode and the entire Season 8 saying it was rushed.

Here are 15 Twitter reactions from audience over Game of Thrones’ last episode