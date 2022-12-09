10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

The fact that these movies render our realities into visual consumption makes it relatable and interesting to watch. We have compiled a list of 10 great Nollywood romance movies that come highly recommended. Enjoy!

1) ‘Isoken’

Isoken is the ultimate romantic comedy about a woman whose family fears for her because of her unmarried status.

Starring Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson, Jemima Osunde and Damilola Adegbite, the movie is a treatise into cultural stereotypes and family pressures with the themes of marriage and love.

The film was produced by Tribe85 productions and distributed by Silverbird Distributions in Nigeria and Evrit film in the UK. You watch one of the best rom-coms to come out of Nigeria on Netflix.

Check out the trailer here:

2) ‘Fine Wine’

The movie is a romantic story about a wealthy, lonely man who must confront the social stigma around age-gap romances, after his falling for a much younger woman.

Casting Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Nwosu, Zainab Balogun, Nse Ikpe-Etim in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Seyi Babatope. It is available on the Netflix streaming platform.

Watch the teaser here:

3) ‘Hey You’

‘Hey You’ is a sultry drama about a young tech bro addicted to porn and frequently visits Fans Alone, a website where he meets online sex workers for satisfaction. Things take an interesting turn when he finds out his next-door neighbor Bianca (Efe Irele) whom he has fallen for, is his favorite sex worker on the erotic website.

Produced by Anthill Production Studios and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the movie has an impressive cast including Timini Egbuson, Efe Irele, Temitope Olowoniyan, Rotimi Salami, Miriam Peters and Seyi Awolowo. Released in July, 2022, it is available on Prime Video and cinemas nationwide.

Watch the official trailer here:

4) ‘Namaste Wahala’

‘Namaste Wahala’, is a cross-cultural romantic movie, as you may have guessed from its title — “Hello Trouble.”

Being the first major collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood, the movie navigates a narrative about two lovers from different cultures (Nigeria and India), and how the couple would endure and overcome family pressures and societal challenges to be together.

Set in Lagos, the movie was produced and directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. Its cast includes Ini Dima-Okojie as Didi, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva, Osas Ighodaro, Ibrahim Suleiman and Broda Shaggi. Produced by Forever 7 Entertainment in 2020, the movie is available for viewing on Netflix

Watch the trailer here:

5) ‘Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards’

The pressure of marriage, heightened by societal expectations, may be overwhelming for your adults. In ‘Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards’, a young lady decides to change her behavior and character in determination to win back her ex-boyfriend.

In her quest towards becoming her better self, romance took over, and she succumbs to a relationship with her longtime best friend.

Written by Ozioma Ogbaji and directed by Kayode Kasum, the stars Nancy Isime and Jide Kene Achufusi in the lead roles, while Uzor Arukwe, Toyin Abraham, Venita Akpofure and Mawuli Gavor are casted on the movie.

Produced in joint collaboration between FilmOne Entertainment, Empire Entertainment and Huahua Media in 2020, the movie is available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:

6) ‘Finding Hubby’

‘Finding Hubby’ is a 2020 movie about two friends on the hunt for husbands, who must deal with their own expectations as they embark on their pursuit.

The movie is a two-part movie, where in its second part, a woman finds herself at a crossroads between a shallow marriage and a return to the chaotic world of dating upon the discovery of her fiance's secret.

Directed by Femi Ogunsanwo and based on a series of blogs by the author Tunde Leye, the movie casts actors including Ade Laoye, Kehinde Bankole, Munachi Abii, Tina Mba, Efa Iwara and Charles Etubiebi. It was produced by House Gabriel Studio and TLS Media Place in 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

7) ‘Dinner at My Place’

A Nigerian man finds his plan to propose to his girlfriend being jeopardized by an abrupt interruption from his ex-girlfriend.

Starring Timini Egbuson, Sophie Alakija, Uche Nwaefuna, Maynard Okereke and Bidola Aiyeola, the movie is a romantic movie where memorable moments are interrupted by encounters from the past.

Directed by Kevin Apaa and produced by Duku Pictures, the movie was released in 2022 and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment. It is available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:

8) ‘The Perfect Arrangement’

Directed by Chinaza Onuzo and produced in collaboration between FilmOne Entertainment and Inkblot Productions.

‘The Perfect Arrangement’ follows Tade, a daughter from a respected political family who is caught up in a complicated love triangle with Chidi, a fast-rising politician, and Cheta, Chidi’s brother.

The movie stars personalities like Sharon Ooja, Mr. Macaroni, Pere Egbi, Bovi, Adunni Ade and Rotimi Salami. Released in 2022, ‘The Perfect Arrangement’ is currently available on Amazon's Prime Video.

Watch the teaser:

9) ‘The Order of Things’

A young man decides to get married to his girlfriend but his mother clings unto the societal tradition of hierarchy, and insists that his elder brother gets married first, even when he might not be ready.

Co-produced by Sid’s Zero Gravity and Filmone Entertainment, the feature length comedy was released earlier this year. Its cast includes Lateef Adedimeji, Ademola Adedoyin, Iremide Adeoye, Lilian Afegbai. The movie is available in cinemas nationwide.

Watch the trailer:

10) ‘Still Falling’

Here, two lovers discover themselves to have permanently changed after their reunion brings back memories of their toxic past, and they have to navigate through their challenges to remain stronger together.

Sharon Ooja, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Kunle Remi and Liz Benson star in the 2021 movie. Directed by Karachi Atiya and Dimbo Atiya, the film is currently available on Prime Video.