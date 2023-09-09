ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGreencamp

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students
Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students

Recommended articles

The one-week extension is designed to accommodate federal university students who are now scheduled to resume on October 3.

We recognise the significance of the Greencamp Festival for university student campers.

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students
Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This change in the date will enable the university students to commute together from school in a coaster bus provided by the Greencamp team to ensure safety and remove the cost of transportation for our campers. University social reps can contact us if you need one for your school.

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students
Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students Pulse Nigeria

The activities + performance line ups are finally out and early bird tickets remain priced at #2,500. Tickets are available on Faajiapp.com and we are offering discounts for groups and a 40% reduction for students.

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students
Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students Pulse Nigeria

We apologise for any inconvenience this date change may cause and appreciate your understanding and continued support. We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering an exceptional Greencamp Festival. We look forward to sharing this exciting experience with you on October 7.

ADVERTISEMENT
Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students
Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students Pulse Nigeria

For additional information and updates, please reach out to our support team at greencampSL@gmail.com or connect with us on social media @GreencampNG across all platforms.

Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

The Greencamp Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Connecting entertainment & art lovers, scouts, and investors to EXCEPTIONAL UNDERGROUND entertainment and art.

#FeatureByGreencamp

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students

Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

Bam Bam and Teddy A celebrate their 5th traditional wedding anniversary

Bam Bam and Teddy A celebrate their 5th traditional wedding anniversary

Oladapo releases his emotionally charged album 'In Case I Never Love Again'

Oladapo releases his emotionally charged album 'In Case I Never Love Again'

Rising sensation Konstance makes impressive debut with 'Melo'

Rising sensation Konstance makes impressive debut with 'Melo'

South African sensation Makhadzi is Spotify's EQUAL ambassador for September

South African sensation Makhadzi is Spotify's EQUAL ambassador for September

Rising sensation Enaky dazzles on new single 'Family'

Rising sensation Enaky dazzles on new single 'Family'

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Headies 2023 full winners list

2023 Headies Award [Full Winners List]

Actors go through major body transformations for their roles.

5 Nollywood actors who underwent dramatic transformations for a role

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo