Greencamp postpones festival to October to accommodate university students

The one-week extension is designed to accommodate federal university students who are now scheduled to resume on October 3.

We recognise the significance of the Greencamp Festival for university student campers.

This change in the date will enable the university students to commute together from school in a coaster bus provided by the Greencamp team to ensure safety and remove the cost of transportation for our campers. University social reps can contact us if you need one for your school.

The activities + performance line ups are finally out and early bird tickets remain priced at #2,500. Tickets are available on Faajiapp.com and we are offering discounts for groups and a 40% reduction for students.

We apologise for any inconvenience this date change may cause and appreciate your understanding and continued support. We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering an exceptional Greencamp Festival. We look forward to sharing this exciting experience with you on October 7.

For additional information and updates, please reach out to our support team at greencampSL@gmail.com or connect with us on social media @GreencampNG across all platforms.

Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

The Greencamp Team

