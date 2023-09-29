Emerging star Roman Dc releases new single 'Moment' ahead of debut EP
Fast rising Nigerian artiste Roman Dc has released a mesmerizing Amapiano track titled 'Moment'.
Accompanying this vibrant song is a visually stunning music video, filmed on location in the picturesque landscapes of South Africa.
The Amapiano tune incorporates the signature South African sound with Roman's unique style, creating a captivating and infectious melody that's bound to get listeners grooving.
The song's lyrics speak to the magic and intensity of living in the present, making it a perfect anthem for seizing life's fleeting moments and enjoying every beat of the music.
The music video for "Moment" captures the essence of the song, transporting viewers to a world of rhythm and dance. The video was shot by TG Omori’s prodigy, Walter Banks alongside an international production team.
Roman Dc's EP, 'ROME,' is a musical journey that reflects his growth and evolution as an artist. With 'Moment' as the lead single, listeners can expect a diverse range of sounds and emotions throughout the EP, making it a one to watch out for.
'Moment' is out and available for streaming and download on all major music platforms.
