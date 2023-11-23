ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

Adeayo Adebiyi

DJ Lemmy taps Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for new party anthem.

DJ Lemmy taps Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’
DJ Lemmy taps Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

Recommended articles

'Zekethe' is not just a musical masterpiece; it's a celebration of happiness, culture, and the universal language of dance. It is the brain-child of a remarkable synergy between four stellar artistes -DJ Lemmy, South African sensation Jobe London, Nigerian star J-Weezy, and Fire DJ Flammzy.

Known for his genre-blending dexterity, DJ Lemmy seamlessly fuses elements of Afrobeats, House, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, and Trap to create a unique and electrifying sound that transcends conventional boundaries.

His blend of music is characterized by pulsating beats, hypnotic melodies, and intricate rhythms that resonate with audiences worldwide leaving them in awe with his unforgettable sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Lemmy has carved out a niche for himself with a career spanning over 5 years during which time he has consistently delivered party starting hits. With his finger on the pulse of the music scene, DJ Lemmy is set to bring his unique touch to the African music scene.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

Cavemen, Efya to appear on Flavour's upcoming album 'African Royalty'

Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Street Hop maestro Zlatan releases Detty December jam '10 Bottle'

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction

Teni's 'Tears of the Sun' suffers from a lack of artistic direction

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

Mazi Floss unveils empowering new single 'Can't Stop My Shine'

Mazi Floss unveils empowering new single 'Can't Stop My Shine'

Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting woman after she requested a photo

Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting woman after she requested a photo

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is Nigeria's most watched show on Netflix

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is Nigeria's most watched show on Netflix

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Showmax relauch comes with the addition of its first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run' and more

Showmax set to release first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run'

Davido says making 'Timeless' was like a healing process [Instagram]

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process