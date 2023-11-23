DJ Lemmy taps South African stars Jobe London, Weezy, DJ Flammzy for ‘Zekethe’

'Zekethe' is not just a musical masterpiece; it's a celebration of happiness, culture, and the universal language of dance. It is the brain-child of a remarkable synergy between four stellar artistes -DJ Lemmy, South African sensation Jobe London, Nigerian star J-Weezy, and Fire DJ Flammzy.

Known for his genre-blending dexterity, DJ Lemmy seamlessly fuses elements of Afrobeats, House, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, and Trap to create a unique and electrifying sound that transcends conventional boundaries.

His blend of music is characterized by pulsating beats, hypnotic melodies, and intricate rhythms that resonate with audiences worldwide leaving them in awe with his unforgettable sets.

