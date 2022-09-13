Zainab Balogun recounts battle with ovarian cyst

The movie star made this know via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

"I have wanted to say these eight words for a very long time, that ‘I am the woman God has shown mercy’. My story started in 2020 when I discovered I had two ovarian cysts and I had to have surgery for that. I was also diagnosed with stage 3 endometriosis," she said.

"Fast forward to 2022, these cysts had reoccurred. The left cyst on my left ovary actually came back ‘stronger’ than before. So I was told I have to undergo surgery to remove the left ovary and left cyst to protect the right one so that I can go ahead and do egg freezing."

"And I was saying ‘God by April I don’t want to see these cysts in my body again. I want something new, something different.’ April scans came, the cysts had reduced in size and I said, ‘God, I receive it, I’m grateful. However, this healing is not complete."

“Surgery was scheduled for the 4th 0f July. On the 1st of July, I went to do my pre-surgery scans and before I left, I said to God that I want this scan to be different, and I felt it in my spirit that the Holy Spirit was telling me, ‘Tomorrow, you’ll know."

ece-auto-gen

The actress recounted how she decided to cancel the surgery and resumed prayers believing God for a miracle.

"Beginning of September, I went to do an MRI scan as recommended by this doctor. He told me, ‘This is treatable. These are the options you have for this’. So I said, ‘When it’s time for egg freezing, they’re going to inject me with hormones, so how is this going to affect the left cyst that is still there?’ So he told me, ‘There is no cyst’. I asked, ‘what do you mean?’ And he says ‘Thank God you didn’t go through surgery but there are no cysts in your body."