RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zainab Balogun recounts battle with ovarian cyst

Odion Okonofua

It would be recalled that the actress first shared her experience with endometriosis in March.

Zainab Balogun [ The Guardian]
Zainab Balogun [ The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The movie star made this know via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

"I have wanted to say these eight words for a very long time, that ‘I am the woman God has shown mercy’. My story started in 2020 when I discovered I had two ovarian cysts and I had to have surgery for that. I was also diagnosed with stage 3 endometriosis," she said.

"Fast forward to 2022, these cysts had reoccurred. The left cyst on my left ovary actually came back ‘stronger’ than before. So I was told I have to undergo surgery to remove the left ovary and left cyst to protect the right one so that I can go ahead and do egg freezing."

"And I was saying ‘God by April I don’t want to see these cysts in my body again. I want something new, something different.’ April scans came, the cysts had reduced in size and I said, ‘God, I receive it, I’m grateful. However, this healing is not complete."

“Surgery was scheduled for the 4th 0f July. On the 1st of July, I went to do my pre-surgery scans and before I left, I said to God that I want this scan to be different, and I felt it in my spirit that the Holy Spirit was telling me, ‘Tomorrow, you’ll know."

Zainab Balogun
Zainab Balogun ece-auto-gen

The actress recounted how she decided to cancel the surgery and resumed prayers believing God for a miracle.

"Beginning of September, I went to do an MRI scan as recommended by this doctor. He told me, ‘This is treatable. These are the options you have for this’. So I said, ‘When it’s time for egg freezing, they’re going to inject me with hormones, so how is this going to affect the left cyst that is still there?’ So he told me, ‘There is no cyst’. I asked, ‘what do you mean?’ And he says ‘Thank God you didn’t go through surgery but there are no cysts in your body."

It would be recalled that the actress first shared her experience with endometriosis in March.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zainab Balogun recounts battle with ovarian cyst

Zainab Balogun recounts battle with ovarian cyst

Toyin Abraham unveils first photos of forthcoming thriller 'Ijakumo'

Toyin Abraham unveils first photos of forthcoming thriller 'Ijakumo'

Tems' 'Free Mind' & Burna Boy's 'Last Last' reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 'Free Mind' & Burna Boy's 'Last Last' reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Nkechi Blessing shades ex, says he visited Ekiti State with rented cars

Nkechi Blessing shades ex, says he visited Ekiti State with rented cars

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts on Billboard World & UK Album Charts

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts on Billboard World & UK Album Charts

BBNaija 7: Who raised you? - Phyna slams Bella and Sheggz in food fight

BBNaija 7: Who raised you? - Phyna slams Bella and Sheggz in food fight

Ayra Starr announces Friday 16th as date for next single 'Rush', drops teaser

Ayra Starr announces Friday 16th as date for next single 'Rush', drops teaser

Rema earns first Billboard Hot 100 entry with 'Calm Down' remix

Rema earns first Billboard Hot 100 entry with 'Calm Down' remix

Trending

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]

Ooni of Ife set to marry for the 5th time days after marriage to Olori Anako

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince [Instagram/IcePrinceZamani]

Ice Prince remanded in prison as absence of witness stalls trial

Ernest Obi [ThisDayLive]

'Any man that cannot satisfy his wife in bed should be locked in a room for 3 months' - Ernest Obi