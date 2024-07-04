You are a sister to me - Sharon Ooja pens heartfelt note to Bisola Aiyeola

Taking to her Instagram on July 4, Sharon wrote a touching tribute to Bisola, who was her chief bridesmaid at her wedding.

Sharon poured out her emotions, saying, "Friend after my own heart! I love you so much!!! Thank you for all you do for me. Some friends truly stick closer. Our love is king; it’s real!!!! The Bible never lied!!! You are a sister to me beyond a best friend."

The new bride appreciated Bisola's unwavering support and understanding of her personality.

"May God bless and keep you for me. I adore you!!!! I wear my heart on my sleeves and I’m sooooooo strong at the same time and that in itself is a heavy characteristic that not many can handle, because of how playful I am but you my friend, are able to balance that out without flinching."

Sharon concluded with a heartfelt prayer for her, and for their friendship to last forever.

"It’s how you are able to know where my head is at without asking me... I love you so much ! And thank you for helping me redefine friendships truly nothing is ever a write off in life !! God bless you from the bottom of my heart!!! Your support is unwavering it’s strong and I don’t doubt you ever !!!!! I love you soooooo much May our friendship last forever !!! From me and my SON army !!! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ @iambisola ❤️ every girl needs you in their life," she wrote.

