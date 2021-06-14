Yomi Casual hospitalised after surviving a car accident
The fashion designer is currently recuperating in the hospital.
The stylist took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 14, 2021, where he shared a photo of himself in the hospital as well as a photo of his damaged SUV.
"ONI DURO MI ESE O!" he captioned the photos.
We wish him a quick recovery.
Yomi Casual is a celebrity fashion designer based in Lagos.
He is famous for dressing several male celebrities in Nigeria.
