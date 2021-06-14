RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yomi Casual hospitalised after surviving a car accident

The fashion designer is currently recuperating in the hospital.

Fashion designer Yomi Casual [Instagram/YomiCasual]

Nigerian celebrity designer Yomi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual has been involved in a car accident.

The stylist took to his Instagram page on Monday, June 14, 2021, where he shared a photo of himself in the hospital as well as a photo of his damaged SUV.

"ONI DURO MI ESE O!" he captioned the photos.

We wish him a quick recovery.

Yomi Casual is a celebrity fashion designer based in Lagos.

He is famous for dressing several male celebrities in Nigeria.

