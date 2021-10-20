Nigerian music star Wizkid has celebrated one of his baby mamas and manager, Jada Pollock on her birthday.
Wizkid celebrates Jada Pollock on her birthday
Pollock is the music star's third baby mama.
The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, where he showered accolades on the mother of his third son.
"4L thing! No long talk. Long life and blessings. Amazing mom, amazing woman," he captioned one of the photos.
Happy birthday to Pollock from all of us at Pulse.
Wizkid and Pollock's relationships first became public in 2017 after they welcomed their son together.
Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm.
She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players for the U.K. The Daily Star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.
