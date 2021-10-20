Wizkid celebrates Jada Pollock on her birthday

The music star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, where he showered accolades on the mother of his third son.

"4L thing! No long talk. Long life and blessings. Amazing mom, amazing woman," he captioned one of the photos.

Pulse Nigeria

Happy birthday to Pollock from all of us at Pulse.

Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid and Pollock's relationships first became public in 2017 after they welcomed their son together.

Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles. She’s the head of her consulting business firm.