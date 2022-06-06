Why the Phoenix Project is just what you need to thrive in the Nigerian creative industry

This, amongst other reasons, is responsible for the influx of young talents to the creative industry, many of whom lack the required knowledge to thrive in the industry. The good news is there is a novel platform created to help young creatives hone their skills, unleash their creativity and become a force to be reckoned with in the creative industry.

The Phoenix Project, is a learning platform designed by the foremost Nigerian digital lifestyle outfit, Accelerate, to give creative minds access to training that will transform them from crude talents to refined products that will be the most sought-after in the Nigerian creative ecosystem in the near future.

The Phoenix Project aims to support the Nigerian government’s effort at addressing youth unemployment in Nigeria by leveraging the abundance of creative resources available to empower youths in the creative industry. The Project is majorly about harnessing the teeming youth human capital in the country by equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills that will enable them to thrive in the creative industry.

The Project bridges the gap between the knowledge required to ﬁnd your way in the creative industry and the resources required to build a potentially successful career. Access seasoned facilitators who will guide you through this awesome experience and help harness your creativity.

The Phoenix Project covers 12 knowledge areas which are grouped into three bundles, namely; Film and Production, Business of Entertainment, and Social Media for Business, and they are built across the project's beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. The Phoenix Project has brought together an impactful ensemble of industry leaders to facilitate the programs featured in each bundle.

Here are some of the courses available on The Phoenix Project:

Graphic Design and Branding

This course will expose you to the nitty-gritty of Branding, Identity design, UI/UX design, Advertising and Marketing. You will also be trained on effective design communication. The ingenious Omaga Idrigbe, an experienced Creative Director with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry, will be facilitating this course. Students who wish to build and advance their careers in advertising and communications will benefit immensely from the knowledge the facilitator will bring on board. You also stand the chance of interning/working with creative organisations after the course.

Business of Fashion

The Business of Fashion is designed for persons who wish to make a career out of fashion. The course will be taught by Creative Director, Dapo Osaji. He is renowned for his track record in the fashion industry for his expertise in Textiles, Fashion Design, and Wardrobe Consulting. Students of the Business of Fashion will learn about the various aspects of fashion such as designing, fashion photography, fashion blogging, fashion journalism, as well as fashion history.

At the end of the course, students will be equipped with the knowledge they need to stand out in the fashion world and expand their base in the creative industry.

Social Media for Business

The course, Social Media for Business, is designed to equip creatives with the knowledge they need to become business promoters by utilising the power of social media. The Content Creator and the Creative Director at The SGTC Brand, Adetoke Oluwo, will be the facilitator of the course.

In this course, students will learn how social media networks are transforming business, culture and communication and how they can earn from it.

The Business of Entertainment

The Business of Entertainment was designed to groom creatives to understand how the entertainment industry works. The course will be facilitated by Paul Okeugo, the co-founder of the foremost Nigerian music label, Chocolate City and he will be training participants on the required marketing, management and leadership skills needed to function in the entertainment space.

The Business of Vlogging

The Business of Vlogging introduces prospective students to the fine art of vlogging and how to earn a reputation from it. The course will be facilitated by Ummeeta Rabiu, an award-winning entrepreneur who is widely known for the business of vlogging. Students of this course will learn how to create quality content, audience engagement, and monetization of the content. This course will also create the foundation for would-be influencers and how they can maximize their potential.

Introduction to Songwriting

This course introduces prospective students to the process of writing songs that can compete favourably on the music scene and will be facilitated by ace songwriter, Isaac Geralds. Introduction to Songwriting is designed to enable students to understand the fundamentals of music and how to create lyrically sound songs.

Becoming An Influencer

This course is designed for persons who wish to launch themselves into the business of influencing audiences for brands. Popular Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, will be the facilitator of Becoming an Influencer. Persons nursing the desire to become influencers will learn how to develop content, build an audience, as well as audience engagement.

Entertainment Law

Entertainment law exposes students to the role of the law and its effect in the entertainment industry. Prominent entertainment and sports lawyer, Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, will facilitate the course and students will learn about contracts and licensing, intellectual property, disputes in media and entertainment as well as its settlement mechanism as applicable to the modern-day business of entertainment. At the end of this course, students will have a better understanding of the entertainment industry, the laws that guide these operations and their consequences.

Introduction to Film

This course introduces students to the film industry and the entire process of successfully delivering a film project and award-winning filmmaker, Abba T. Makama, will be the facilitator of this course. Prospective students, who wish to have a successful career in filmmaking, will learn about cinematography, storytelling, lighting, sound, visual effect, and more.

Introduction to Scriptwriting

In this course, students will be walked through the art of storytelling and how they are brought alive by filmmakers. Award-winning scriptwriter, Xavier Ighorodje, will be the facilitator of this course. Students will learn about creative writing, screenwriting, as well as cinematography and their role in the filmmaking process.

Introduction to Film Production

Intro to film production aims to groom the next generation of film producers in Nigeria. The course will be facilitated by award-winning actress, Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, and students will learn several aspects of film production including directing, post-production, production design, film theory and lots more. This course prepares persons longing for a successful career in film production.

For a comprehensive learner experience, therefore, the Phoenix project has chosen a blend of virtual and in-person classes. Lessons at the beginner level will be delivered online, while lessons for the intermediate and advanced levels will be delivered in-person at the Phoenix Hub.

The Project partners with the School of Media and Communication Studies at Pan Atlantic University to help secure internship programs in different media and creative organizations for outstanding participants.

Begin your learning journey today. Register at www.phoenixprojectng.com to get started.

