Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro passes away

Babatunde Lawal

The seasoned actor has struggled with an undisclosed illness for years.

Fadeyi Oloro [TVC]
Fadeyi Oloro [TVC]

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, has passed away.

According to reports, the actor died on Tuesday evening after losing a battle with a protracted illness. He was reported to have struggled with the illness for a long period of time.

Fadeyi was one of the best on-screen villains in the Yoruba movie industry, known for his darkened face and use of guns to settle disputes.

His death is definitely a huge blow to the industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Details later...

Babatunde Lawal

Nigeria's box office sales drop from ₦819m to ₦278m in 1 month

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro passes away

Showmax brings Jay Jay Okocha's childhood to life in new animated series

Don Jazzy releases the final episode of “Don Jazzy Radio season 1 on Apple Music

BBTitans: Khosi starts her own talk show in Biggie's house

Tyla joins the pack as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Artist for March

Wizkid, Runtown, Sarkodie, Teni, NSG, feature on Rexxie's upcoming sophomore album

Pete Edochie: Everything you need to know about the veteran actor as he turns 76

'Gangster Romantic': A Lover, a Gangster, and everything in-between [Pulse Album Review]

