Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro passes away

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, has passed away.
The seasoned actor has struggled with an undisclosed illness for years.
According to reports, the actor died on Tuesday evening after losing a battle with a protracted illness. He was reported to have struggled with the illness for a long period of time.
Fadeyi was one of the best on-screen villains in the Yoruba movie industry, known for his darkened face and use of guns to settle disputes.
His death is definitely a huge blow to the industry. May his soul rest in peace.
