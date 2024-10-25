You're not very smart - Veekee James claps back at troll who insulted her looks

It all began when an Instagram user took to the designers comment section to say, "Na filter and wig dey help this woman," asserting that her beauty is attributed to beauty filters and her wigs. James saw the comment and promptly responded with a video, which she posted to her page on October 25, 2024.

To silence the hater, she addressed the public with her bare face and no wig and emphasised the importance of the energy people project online and how it affects others.

"The problem with many of you is that you are not very smart," she started.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, "Many of you aren't very smart because you should be very intentional about the kind of energy you give off and where you give off that energy because, whether it be negative energy or positive energy, you should be concerned about the result of the energy you give off."

Veekee advised the troll to direct her energy into something else that would yield better results for her, stressing that she cannot be shamed.

She said, "If you come on my page and drop something that is supposed to make me feel ashamed of something that is supposed to make me feel bad, you should be ready to see that it yields results, right? Based on the fact that you know what I'm someone who feels ashamed when people say stuff about me, when people say negative things about me, then you should know that this energy your bringing is going to hit."

"But if you know that when you keep giving some of energy and it's not giving results, my brother, my sister, why are you wasting your time? Why waste your time where you won't get results?" the designer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veekee went on to highlight that negative comments don't affect her the way the troll might expect.

"It's clear you're not purpose or self-driven, who would be ashamed to come on social media with my natural face?"