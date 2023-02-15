ADVERTISEMENT
Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

Babatunde Lawal

Valentine’s Day + Wedding Anniversary, and we love it!

Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim and her husband Clifford Sule celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary yesterday, February 14, 2023.

The spirit of love in the actress' home must have doubled as she penned a beautiful note to her husband in celebration of a decade together.

Ikpe-Etim took to Instagram to share lovely photos of herself and her husband, along with a list of the things she loves about her marriage and how strong her love for him is.

She went on to appreciate him for being amazing.

In her words, "Sometimes I refrain from marking our special days because everyday with you is special. I love the way we fight and even more how we make up. I love the way I fly because when my wings feel clipped you give me flight. I don't need to pretend it's all ok, with you I can be naked with my emotions. When I hide, you find me so, being lost is not a thing. We are all we have through and through, and like the true meaning of friendship, we stand even during a storm. Our love is solid.

I love you C.S. Thank you for 10 years of wonder. We have forever together."

The duo got married at a Lagos registry on February 14, 2013, after dating for many years.

A traditional wedding ceremony followed in Akwa Ibom State and Lagos State, respectively, some months after the civil union.

