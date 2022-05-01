RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uche Ogbodo clears air after being accused of supporting Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ogbodo denies supporting Yul Edochie's new marriage

Nollywood actors Yul Edochie Uche Ogbodo and Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/UcheOgbodo] [Instagram/JudyAustin]
Nollywood actors Yul Edochie Uche Ogbodo and Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/UcheOgbodo] [Instagram/JudyAustin]

The actor has come under severe backlash since unveiling his new family on social media.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the actress said she has never supported polygamy.

According to the mother of two, her heart goes out to the actor's first wife, May, following her husband's shocking revelation.

"NO WOMAN DESERVES TO GO THROUGH WHAT MAY AND HER CHILDREN MIGHT BE GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW. MAY IS AN AMAZING WOMAN, I LOVE AND RESPECT HER," she wrote.

"SO IN ACTUAL SENSE, I AM WITH MAY WITH ALL MY HEART ❤️ ….. and not what the Lots of you actually think because of my comment on Judy’s Posts. I was only Catching Cruise with my Haters! #istandwithmayedochie #periodt."

Ogbodo was one of the few celebrities who openly congratulated Edochie and his new wife, Judy Moghalu, after they went public with their relationship.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

May and Yul have been married for sixteen years and they have four children together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Khafi receives final warning from Met Police over reality TV show

BBNaija's Khafi receives final warning from Met Police over reality TV show

Uche Ogbodo clears air after being accused of supporting Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage

Uche Ogbodo clears air after being accused of supporting Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage

I'm quitting smoking for my kids' sake - Kizz Daniel

I'm quitting smoking for my kids' sake - Kizz Daniel

Music producer, Shizzi cancels publishing deal with Sony Music

Music producer, Shizzi cancels publishing deal with Sony Music

Great Adamz unveils visuals for latest track, 'You Bad'

Great Adamz unveils visuals for latest track, 'You Bad'

Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to buy him presidential form amid polygamy crisis

Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to buy him presidential form amid polygamy crisis

TyStingz features L.A.X on new single, 'Shy'

TyStingz features L.A.X on new single, 'Shy'

DJ Hkeem features Cheekychizzy and Soko7 on new song, 'Trips'

DJ Hkeem features Cheekychizzy and Soko7 on new song, 'Trips'

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts]

Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]