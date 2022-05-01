Uche Ogbodo clears air after being accused of supporting Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the actress said she has never supported polygamy.

According to the mother of two, her heart goes out to the actor's first wife, May, following her husband's shocking revelation.

"NO WOMAN DESERVES TO GO THROUGH WHAT MAY AND HER CHILDREN MIGHT BE GOING THROUGH RIGHT NOW. MAY IS AN AMAZING WOMAN, I LOVE AND RESPECT HER," she wrote.

"SO IN ACTUAL SENSE, I AM WITH MAY WITH ALL MY HEART ❤️ ….. and not what the Lots of you actually think because of my comment on Judy’s Posts. I was only Catching Cruise with my Haters! #istandwithmayedochie #periodt."

Ogbodo was one of the few celebrities who openly congratulated Edochie and his new wife, Judy Moghalu, after they went public with their relationship.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.