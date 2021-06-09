Uche Ogbodo and partner welcome baby girl

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where she shared the good news.

"My Bunny is finally here 😆😆😆. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers 🙏," she wrote.

Even though the actress did not reveal the sex of the child via the post, a source close to her told Pulse that she gave birth to a girl.

Congratulations to Ogbodo and Marris on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse.

This is the movie star's second child.

She got married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013.