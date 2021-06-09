RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uche Ogbodo and partner welcome baby girl

Uche Ogbodo and her partner Bobby Maris [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo and her partner, Bobby Marris have welcomed a baby girl.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, where she shared the good news.

"My Bunny is finally here 😆😆😆. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers 🙏," she wrote.

Even though the actress did not reveal the sex of the child via the post, a source close to her told Pulse that she gave birth to a girl.

Congratulations to Ogbodo and Marris on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse.

This is the movie star's second child.

She got married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013.

That union crashed 10 months after.

