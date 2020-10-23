Nollywood veteran Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has faced the wrath of angry Nigerians on Twitter following her comments on the lives lost during the #EndSars protest in Lekki toll gate which had several casualties.

The movie star took to her Twitter page on Friday, October 23, 2020, where she appealed that if there were no deaths, people should stop with the sensationalization.

"If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault, let their people speak out please, and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM! #EndImpunityinNigeria," she tweeted.

Omotola's tweet that has sent Twitter on fire [LIB]

This, however, did not go down with Nigerians on the social media platform as they dragged the movie star over her perceived insensitivity.