Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style
When Tiwa sang "Me and you dey like Ednut, my guy," In 'Who's Your Guy' remix, she meant it.
The popular influencer shared a video that captured the moment Tiwa Savage arrived at the house and how he welcomed her with much delight.
"Ladies and gentlemen, Welcome to my house, Tiwa Savage," he said, obviously excited by the warm visit.
Another part of the video shows Tunde as he went ahead to prepare a meal for her and other guests as Tiwa Savage kept dancing to her verse on the remix of Spyro's hit song, / 'Who is Your Guy.'
Recall that Spyro recently took to Instagram to reveal how his collaboration with Tiwa came to be. He shared that Tunde Ednut reached out to him and asked how they could take the song to another level, and he helped bring Tiwa Savage on board.
