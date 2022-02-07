Toyin Abraham reveals how her husband starts his day

The movie star made this known during her unveiling as an ambassador for an FMCG company, Checkers Custard.

During the unveiling ceremony, Toyin confessed to have been a good lover of Checkers Custard before she was appointed as her brand ambassador.

Pulse Nigeria

"Let me confess to you, my husband's day is not complete without having Checkers Custard, the product is our favorite meal in our home, especially the Milk 3-in-1 flavour," she said.

"I'm very delighted to be part of the family and I will do everything at my capacity to make sure that more people embraced this product."

In his words, the CEO of Checkers Custard, Mr.Karan Checker said that the choice of Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi as the brand ambassador was born out of the reason that Toyin and Checker Custard shared many things in common.