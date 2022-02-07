RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toyin Abraham reveals how her husband starts his day

The movie star was accompanied to the event by her husband, Kolawale Ajeyemi.

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed how her husband, Kolawale Ajeremi starts his day.

The movie star made this known during her unveiling as an ambassador for an FMCG company, Checkers Custard.

During the unveiling ceremony, Toyin confessed to have been a good lover of Checkers Custard before she was appointed as her brand ambassador.

The movie star made this known during her unveiling as an ambassador for an FMCG company, Checkers Custard.

"Let me confess to you, my husband's day is not complete without having Checkers Custard, the product is our favorite meal in our home, especially the Milk 3-in-1 flavour," she said.

"I'm very delighted to be part of the family and I will do everything at my capacity to make sure that more people embraced this product."

In his words, the CEO of Checkers Custard, Mr.Karan Checker said that the choice of Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi as the brand ambassador was born out of the reason that Toyin and Checker Custard shared many things in common.

She was accompanied to the ceremony by her husband, Ajeyemi and her media manager, Samuel Olatunji as well as her crew.

