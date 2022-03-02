Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

The movie star made this known while reacting to the incessant cases of rape in schools in the country.

"This may sound Vulgar but dear parents if you have an infant child in any school in Nigeria, please normalise washing kids’ private parts every time they come back home every day… Just do this, raped children get threatened with death and more," she wrote.

"He or she may be too scared and not speak up, but when you regularly do this, you will/may find your truth. Some of these are employing rapists, cultists, sex offenders and paedophile caregivers and teachers."

"I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF PARENTS LEAVING IN GUILT ONLY BECAUSE THEY FEEL THEY USED THEIR HARD EARN MONEY TO DESTROY THEIR CHILD/CHILDREN SIMPLY BECAUSE THEY WANT TO GIVE THEIR WARDS QUALITY EDUCATION."

"Pls parent teach your CHILDREN ABOUT RAPE( THEIR BODY THEIR OWN, NO OME HAS THE RIGHT TO TOUCH THEM) Most especially build a living relationship with your kids, give them room to be able to talk to you about every and anything no matter how young they are."