BBNaija's Avala calls Tolanibaj a bitch for refusing to play her song, Tbaj responds

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Tolani Baj argues that she was unaware that Avala wanted her song to be played.

Tolani Baj says that she is disappointed that Avala did not reach out to her before calling her out [Instagram/Tolanibaj]
Tolani Baj says that she is disappointed that Avala did not reach out to her before calling her out [Instagram/Tolanibaj]

Tensions between the pair escalated after Avala posted "Somebody tell this bitch she made an enemy out of me!!!!!!!! @tolanibaj" on X on June 18, 2024.

Tolani Baj promptly took to X to respond to Avala and clear up the misunderstanding between them. She asserted that there was a lack of communication from the event promoter regarding Avala's performance needs.

She said, "I’ve made a few calls to get clarity on what the matter is, because we were just at a function last night. I’ve been informed that you were expecting your song to be played during my DJ set last night but I was unaware."

The reality TV star stressed that she had previously shown support for Avala's music and had no hand in the events of the night before.

She explained, "There was no proper communication from the promoter whatsoever that I needed to infuse your performance into my DJ set at all. My set last night was supposed to be for an hour but got cut to 30 minutes and ended abruptly for the next DJ to play. (I wasn’t happy about this) Yes, you informed me that you were performing and I was super excited for you. A song that I love and supported you by pushing it on all my platforms? Come on girl. How was I expected to know the plans if nothing was communicated to me?"

Tolani Baj highlighted the lack of communication between her and Avala and expressed regret that Avala did not reach out directly to discuss the issue before calling her out on social media.

"I’m so disappointed to be very honest because what you may have assumed is completely false. We could’ve clarified immediately with a call or text but there was no grace extended to hear my side of the story," she concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

