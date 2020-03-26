Toke Makinwa believes every woman should own at least one vibrator.

Toke Makinwa is a very vocal media personality.

The multi-talented media personality made this known via her vlog.

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

According to Makinwa, everyone woman needs a vibrator which is very necessary especially in modern times.

''I think every female should have a vibrator. I mean are you crazy? You don't have one? in 2020? Like dude how do you even know what your body needs? I have three types of vibrators that you should get. One is the bullet, the rabbit, it's okay to known your body," she said.

Toke Makinwa is known to be a very vocal celeb who is never shy from making statements that are sometimes termed controversial.

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

Toke Makinwa is known to be a very vocal celeb who is never shy from making statements that are sometimes termed controversial. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.