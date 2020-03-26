Toke Makinwa believes every woman should own at least one vibrator.
Toke Makinwa is a very vocal media personality.
The multi-talented media personality made this known via her vlog.
According to Makinwa, everyone woman needs a vibrator which is very necessary especially in modern times.
''I think every female should have a vibrator. I mean are you crazy? You don't have one? in 2020? Like dude how do you even know what your body needs? I have three types of vibrators that you should get. One is the bullet, the rabbit, it's okay to known your body," she said.
Toke Makinwa is known to be a very vocal celeb who is never shy from making statements that are sometimes termed controversial.
Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.
She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.