Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

She stressed that most men would expect something in return for their money.

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]
A viral video on social media showed the heartwarming recent exchange between Makinwa and the singer, where she recalled his generous act at a time before her fame that left a lasting impression on her.

"I was at a party one time and someone this is D'banj and I was like, 'Hi,' and he goes, 'I'm going to be the biggest thing out of Africa.' That's the kind of confidence this nigga had," she recalled.

Makinwa narrated how he promised to donate a whopping sum of ₦10 million to her, and how he kept his word without expecting anything from her.

She said, "Then I was in banking and he entertained us all night. Then, many years later, I started my career and I wrote a book, He came to my book launch and pledged 10 million naira. He paid it the next morning and never asked for anything in return."

"He is the only Nigerian man I know who has given me free money and didn't ask, 'What are you doing later?' Or can I call you later?' He is the only Nigerian man! He gave me 10 fucking million naira and this was many years ago. I fuck with him!" she concluded, praising him.

In between laughter, the singer noted that the generous donation happened so long ago that he could not even remember doing it.

