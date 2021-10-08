RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star says she won't be paying the blackmailer a kobo.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has revealed that she's being blackmailed with her sex tape.

Recommended articles

The singer made this known during a chat with Power 105.1 FM's Angie. According to her, she got to find out about the blackmail after her road manager sent her the tape.

"Yesterday I was living a radio station in my car and my road manager sent me a message and was like 'Yo check your phone' and I'm like okay, then I checked it and I'm like where did you get it from and he like I just got it like 20 minutes ago. It's a tape of me and the person I'm dating right now," she said.

www.instagram.com

"The first I got of the phone and sent it to my manager and she was like 'Oh my God' and I was like what are we gonna do. So the person is asking for money now."

When asked if the blackmailer was the person he was dating, Savage cleared the air about her current partner's reaction to the news.

"No. He is going crazy too. I'm like what are we gonna do and my manager is like 'How much are they asking for?' So I woke and I was like no - I pay now, two months time you gonna come back again and two years and who knows if I do send you the money you are gonna release it anyway," she added.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]
Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage] Pulse Nigeria

"Like the fact that I'm not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural."

Tiwa shared that the person who contacted her threatened to release the tape if she does not pay them the bitcoin amount that they asked for.

It is not clear if the mother of one has reported the case to the police.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Brymo says 2Face Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife

2Face Idibia and his wife Annie with Brymo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/Brymo]