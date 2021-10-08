Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

The singer made this known during a chat with Power 105.1 FM's Angie. According to her, she got to find out about the blackmail after her road manager sent her the tape.

"Yesterday I was living a radio station in my car and my road manager sent me a message and was like 'Yo check your phone' and I'm like okay, then I checked it and I'm like where did you get it from and he like I just got it like 20 minutes ago. It's a tape of me and the person I'm dating right now," she said.

"The first I got of the phone and sent it to my manager and she was like 'Oh my God' and I was like what are we gonna do. So the person is asking for money now."

When asked if the blackmailer was the person he was dating, Savage cleared the air about her current partner's reaction to the news.

"No. He is going crazy too. I'm like what are we gonna do and my manager is like 'How much are they asking for?' So I woke and I was like no - I pay now, two months time you gonna come back again and two years and who knows if I do send you the money you are gonna release it anyway," she added.

Pulse Nigeria

"Like the fact that I'm not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural."

Tiwa shared that the person who contacted her threatened to release the tape if she does not pay them the bitcoin amount that they asked for.