ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

Babatunde Lawal

Dakolo says if it's not positive, run!

Timi Dakolo says his father is not dead as been speculated in some quarters. [Instagram/TimiDakolo]
Timi Dakolo says his father is not dead as been speculated in some quarters. [Instagram/TimiDakolo]

The popular Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has advised Nigerians to be cautious of the religious groups in which they find themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Dakolo admonished that people should avoid certain religious groups, especially those that only perceive negativity.

The father-of-three shared this advice on his Instagram page

“Avoid religious gatherings that only see bad things. God didn’t create you and enveloped you in curses and suffering. God loves you. God is love,” he wrote.

Dakolo had previously urged people to be aware of those who place their hands on their heads in the name of prayer.

He revealed this in a tweet a few weeks ago on his official Twitter handle.

The singer also warned everyone not to let anyone touch their children if they had been negligent with themselves in the past.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians the kind of religious gatherings to attend

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'I finally have the freedom to create what I like,' Pheelz tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy returns with new single, 'More Of You'

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh steps into the EQUAL Africa spotlight

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

'BBTitans': Big Brother punishes Yemi and Nellisa for not following house rules

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

Pasuma returns with new hit single, 'Dupe'

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

Omah Lay sparks concerns with puzzling post on social media

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funke Akindele unveils teaser for Battle on Buka Street [Instagram/filmone]

Funke Akindele recounts saddest day of her life and how it almost ruined 'Battle on Bukka Street'

Waje-and-Ric-Hassani [Guardian]

Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Lilo and Whitemoney have eateries [Instagram]

Former Big Brother Naija housemates who own eateries

NENGI [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD