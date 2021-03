Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has sent his wife, Busola, a cute but hilarious message on their 9th wedding anniversary.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, where he shared several photos of his wife and himself.

"Happy Anniversary to me and the girl Wey. Be thanking me every day o. For being a great guy," he captioned the photos.

Happy anniversary to the Dakolos from all of us at Pulse.

The couple got married in 2012 and have three children.