Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, an Instagram user Osinubi Omowumi, who claimed to be the sister of the victim, accused the music star of ramming his car into her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

In an Instagram Live post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, the singer narrated what happened between himself and the lady.

According to Timaya, after the lady accused him of hitting her car, he came out to collect her phone number so they could settle the matter amicably.

Timaya said he was trying to collect the phone number from the lady when he saw four men running towards him.

Not sure of who they were, he hopped into his car tried to flee the scene and in the process, he saw the woman on the floor.

The music star said he visited the family of the victim and never tried to escape from the accident.

Timaya was arrested earlier by men of the Nigeria Police Force over the incident.

The sister of the victim accused the music star of causing her severe injuries.

"She is in the hospital now in serious pain and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages," part of her post read.