RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Timaya says he is not the kind of guy who would cause harm to anyone.

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]
Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Nigerian music star Timaya has broken his silence over his arrest following a hit and run incident.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, an Instagram user Osinubi Omowumi, who claimed to be the sister of the victim, accused the music star of ramming his car into her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

In an Instagram Live post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, the singer narrated what happened between himself and the lady.

According to Timaya, after the lady accused him of hitting her car, he came out to collect her phone number so they could settle the matter amicably.

Timaya said he was trying to collect the phone number from the lady when he saw four men running towards him.

Not sure of who they were, he hopped into his car tried to flee the scene and in the process, he saw the woman on the floor.

The music star said he visited the family of the victim and never tried to escape from the accident.

Timaya was arrested earlier by men of the Nigeria Police Force over the incident.

The sister of the victim accused the music star of causing her severe injuries.

"She is in the hospital now in serious pain and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages," part of her post read.

She also accused him of blocking her on Instagram when she tried to reach out to him.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Woza - Cartoon Network Africa’s favourite family is back for season 2 in the uproarious comedy, CN to the Rescue!

Woza - Cartoon Network Africa’s favourite family is back for season 2 in the uproarious comedy, CN to the Rescue!

'You reminded me of the people parents warned us to be wary of' - Bam Bam talks about meeting Teddy A for the 1st time

'You reminded me of the people parents warned us to be wary of' - Bam Bam talks about meeting Teddy A for the 1st time

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

The 15th Headies set to hold in America: Here are five talking points from the announcement

The 15th Headies set to hold in America: Here are five talking points from the announcement

Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was the best thing that happened to her

Julia Fox says dating Kanye West was the best thing that happened to her

Moyo Lawal reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy outfits, says she'll dress like that when pregnant

Moyo Lawal reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy outfits, says she'll dress like that when pregnant

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

Kim Kardashian declared legally single

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by real Leviev family

Trending

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

Davido and Chioma

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Juliet Ibrahim