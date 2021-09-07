RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

He is suspected to have died of a drug overdose.

American actor Michael K. Williams [Instagram/Michael K. Williams]

American actor Michael K. Williams is dead.

He was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose, New York Post reported.

The actor was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew.

The Flatbush native was famous for his role as Omar Little in the gritty TV series “The Wire’’ and as Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire.’’

He was 54-years-old.

