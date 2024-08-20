ADVERTISEMENT
This is the height of insensitivity - Kenneth Okonkwo on new presidential jet

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The new jet replaced the previous one bought under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Kenneth Okonkwo says the purchase of new presidential jets is insensitive [Facebook/Kennethokonkwo]
Kenneth Okonkwo says the purchase of new presidential jets is insensitive [Facebook/Kennethokonkwo]

On August 19, 2024, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of the president and some private jets in the next slide, criticising the president for acquiring new jets amid hunger and hardship in the nation.

He wrote, "People are dying of hunger. No food, no fuel, no finance, no electricity, and President Tinubu is buying a presidential jet. This is the height of insensitivity."

Okonkwo's fans and followers took to the comment section, equally expressing their displeasure with the state of the nation.

An Instagram user wrote, "I can't afford 3 square meals again."

"We, the citizens are the problem o. We put them there so let's suffer it💔😅," said another user.

An Instagram user wrote, "They don't care about us. I hope people will learn their lessons in 2027."

Another user commented, emphasising that there are many things in the country, "You forgot to mention that Benjamin Kalu is attacking Abia State Governor with a single term ambition that apc is working to take over Abia State. These people never cared about us since 2015 till date. Importation delays because cargo flights don’t come to Nigeria as they used to.. many things are wrong."

This comes President Tinubu departed Abuja for Paris on August 19, 2024, using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700 (BBJ) bought under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

My gift from God - Moses Bliss celebrates wife's 25th birthday

Fireboy announces release date for his self-titled fourth album

Chike gifts fan ₦100k for laptop after 6 days of begging on Twitter

Nelita wins ‘BBNaija’ Head of House for second straight week

Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

