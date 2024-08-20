This is the height of insensitivity - Kenneth Okonkwo on new presidential jet

On August 19, 2024, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of the president and some private jets in the next slide, criticising the president for acquiring new jets amid hunger and hardship in the nation.

He wrote, "People are dying of hunger. No food, no fuel, no finance, no electricity, and President Tinubu is buying a presidential jet. This is the height of insensitivity."

Okonkwo's fans and followers took to the comment section, equally expressing their displeasure with the state of the nation.

An Instagram user wrote, "I can't afford 3 square meals again."

"We, the citizens are the problem o. We put them there so let's suffer it💔😅," said another user.

An Instagram user wrote, "They don't care about us. I hope people will learn their lessons in 2027."

Another user commented, emphasising that there are many things in the country, "You forgot to mention that Benjamin Kalu is attacking Abia State Governor with a single term ambition that apc is working to take over Abia State. These people never cared about us since 2015 till date. Importation delays because cargo flights don’t come to Nigeria as they used to.. many things are wrong."

