The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

On July 30, 2024, the actress posted a video on her Instagram page, playfully refuting the fan's 'I smell engagement soon,' prediction.

She started, "My sister Raquel, you smell wrong; you smell very wrong. The only thing I smell, the only manner of engagement that I smell, is engagement on my page. You see the ring fingers are empty; there is no ring on them. There is no engagement; I don't even sniff it on the horizon. That's right; I don't smell it. The only thing I smell is you going to my page and buying brown girl magic products."

Continuing in her light-hearted tone, Bisola invited the fan and prospective suitors to buy her products.

"My sister, don't really think much of engagement. ko si, E no dey, but I do smell you engaging with my products. And for any man out there who thinks he can engage me, you can engage me but buying bottles of brown girl's magic. I would most definitely say yes to that. Goodbye from the non-engagement lady."

"Na Sharon cause this thing since she marry," she quipped in between laughter.

Bisola's witty post raked up tons of reactions from her colleagues, fans and followers. who took to the comment section.

