The engagement you smell no dey - Bisola Aiyeola responds to fan about marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She jokingly asserts that a quick way to engage her is by supporting her business.

Bisola Aiyeola [Instagram/@iambisola]
Bisola Aiyeola [Instagram/@iambisola]

On July 30, 2024, the actress posted a video on her Instagram page, playfully refuting the fan's 'I smell engagement soon,' prediction.

She started, "My sister Raquel, you smell wrong; you smell very wrong. The only thing I smell, the only manner of engagement that I smell, is engagement on my page. You see the ring fingers are empty; there is no ring on them. There is no engagement; I don't even sniff it on the horizon. That's right; I don't smell it. The only thing I smell is you going to my page and buying brown girl magic products."

Continuing in her light-hearted tone, Bisola invited the fan and prospective suitors to buy her products.

"My sister, don't really think much of engagement. ko si, E no dey, but I do smell you engaging with my products. And for any man out there who thinks he can engage me, you can engage me but buying bottles of brown girl's magic. I would most definitely say yes to that. Goodbye from the non-engagement lady."

"Na Sharon cause this thing since she marry," she quipped in between laughter.

Reactions to Bisola's post [Instagram/Bisolaaiyeola]
Reactions to Bisola's post [Instagram/Bisolaaiyeola] Pulse Nigeria

Bisola's witty post raked up tons of reactions from her colleagues, fans and followers. who took to the comment section.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing commented, "She don’t Dey🤣 Abeg yellow skin fit use the products?" BBNaija star Dorathy also commented, saying, "😂 I smell it too" and actress Adesua Etomi said, "Skrimmmmm 😂"

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

