RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tears as comedian Ada Jesus is laid to rest

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ada Jesus died in April after battling with a kidney ailment.

Ada Jesus laid to rest in Imo state [TopNaijaBlog]

Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus has been laid to rest.

Recommended articles

The comedian who died of a kidney ailment was buried on Friday, May 28, 2021.

She was buried at her husband's village in Umuakum Ejemewuru, Oguta L.G.A. Imo State.

Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog]
Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog] Pulse Nigeria
Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog]
Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog] Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old comedienne died on Wednesday, April 21, in an Abuja-based hospital.

She was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ada Jesus had spent months in the hospital after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog]
Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog] Pulse Nigeria
Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog]
Photos from the comedian's burial [TopNaijaBlog] Pulse Nigeria

When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including popular pastor Prophet Odumejeje and Nollywood actress Rita Edochie.

The prophet, however, vowed not to forgive her until she provides evidence to back her claims even after her family took her to the church to seek forgiveness.

The prophet accused the comedian of ruining his image with false accusations on social media. He and Edochie later said that they had forgiven Ada Jesus.

Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu Obi also known as Ada Jesus was born in 1998 and hails from Orlu in Imo state.

She was a graduate from the Imo State University.

She started her comedy career in 2018 by posting skits on her Instagram page where she rose to prominence.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Senator Remi Tinubu stands against scrapping 1999 constitution

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju, Tems emerge as part of the most-streamed artists in the world on Audiomack

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy