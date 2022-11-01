Takeoff: The Migos silent super-talent

Together with Quavo and Offset who will later leave the group, Takeoff made Migos into a Hip Hop group whose fame transcended their base in Atlanta, USA.

As the Hip Hop world comes to terms with Takeoff's death, it reminds fans and admirers of his special talent with which he spiced up Migos and made them an appealing music group with followership that extends to Nigeria.

Kirshnik Khari Ball AKA Takeoff was born on 18th, June 1994 and he began rapping professionally as far back as 2008. He would later join his uncle Quavo and his first cousin Offset in creating the group called Polo Club before later changing their name to Migos.

The Migos had a couple of mixtapes releasing 'Juug Season' in 2011 and 'No Label' in 2012. Migos will later get mainstream success with their 2013 single 'Versace' whose remix with Drake charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Migos's most talented act?: Over the course of four albums, 'Yung Rich Nation' (2015), 'Culture' (2017), 'Culture II' (2018), ' and 'Culture III (2021)' Takeoff showcased his smooth rapping abilities that had a large collection of listeners considering him the group's best rapper.

As a member of Migos, Takeoff was known to stay away from the limelight with what was a quiet persona that runs parallel to Quavo's Beyonce-Esque personality and Offset's bubbly persona.

While Takeoff was by no means the face of the Migos, he was considered by many to be the most gifted of the trio, and this sentiment was further propelled by the release of his only solo album 'The Last Rocket' released in October 2018.

What Takeoff might have lacked in superstar appeal, he more than compensated for in his rap ability. Listeners will fondly remember his verses on Migos hit singles like 'Cocaina' feat. Young Thug, 'Bad & Bougee' feat. Lil Uzi Vert, 'Narcos', 'Walk It Talk It' feat. Drake, 'Stir Fry', and 'Type Shit' feat. Cardi B.

Like many rappers, Takeoff had his running with the law which were, however, mostly minor incidents except for the sexual assault allegations which the Los Angeles District Attorney's office stated that they won't be filing any charges due to insufficient incidents.

It's quite unfortunate that the life of such a talented young artist who is known for his easygoing nature would be cut short by senseless gun violence.

Takeoff's death is a painful reminder of the scourge of gun violence that pervades black communities in the United States and in which many young men and women including artists have lost their lives.