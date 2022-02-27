RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

The actress said a woman's private part is delicate and that men should help to keep it safe and healthy.

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has appealed to men to desist from using saliva as lubricant during sexual intercourse with women.

Ibrahim took to her Instagram page where she expressed her dismay that in 2022, people still haven't recognised the inherent dangers in such an act.

The post reads, “I cannot believe that in 2022, I am (still) arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse was that, ‘What if it’s a quickie’?

She also noted that women's private parts are delicate and urged men to always maintain good hygiene with the parts of their body that may come in contact with a woman's vagina.

"Honestly, guys, please take this from me; a woman’s vagina is very delicate. It is her temple. Help her to keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva on it."

"Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral sex, and cut your nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacteria are bred on such. Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices and stay clean.”

Ibrahim's appeal comes weeks after singer, Olaitan Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade, was caught in a leaked video using his saliva as lubricant during sexual intercourse with a mystery lady.

Oxlade's act in the viral video attracted a lot of condemnation as some online medical experts also joined in warning that the application of saliva on the vagina during sexual intercourse may expose women to being infected with sexually transmitted diseases.

