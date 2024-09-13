ADVERTISEMENT
Stop it! - Kate Henshaw reacts to fan asking for ₦35 million in her DM

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She urges people to refrain from begging for money.

Kate Henshaw says she had to do a double take after receiving the request [Instagram/Katehenshaw]
The actress took to X on September 13, 2024, to address the unusual and unexpected message she got from a fan who asked her for a whopping sum of ₦35 million.

She wrote, "There must be a thought process that goes through people's minds that I can't fathom. How do you send a DM to someone and ask for N35 million? How? Why? If you can't afford what you want, why not wait till you can or defer till you have saved enough? Stop it! Just stop!!"

Henshaw's followers, equally taken aback by the staggering fee, expressed their shock in the comment section.

An astonished fan commented,"N35 million, like thirty-five and six zeros? In a DM? God of rich aunties, have mercy!"

"Aunty Katie Abeg run from such request oh. I have learned that a lot of persons will invest so much in stocks and start living in begging syndrome until their stocks get its returns. Sadly, when the returns come they won't list you as beneficiaries. Happy weekend Aunty Katie," another X user wrote, advising the actress.

Another fan shared his similar experience with Henshaw, narrating how someone billed him ₦2.5 million.

Kate Henshaw's followers react to her revelation [X/K8tehenshaw]
He wrote, "The person should I go back and meet his/her baba. 35Million what Funny enough, I got a message from someone yesterday asking me for 2.5Million naira The guy really believes in me, because where I wan see am."

Henshaw is not the only Nigerian celebrity to warn her fans to refrain from begging for money; similarly, Nollywood legend Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, told his fans to stop begging him for money.

He said in part, “The problem is that it is not just Nigerians. You guys have made it look like we have this money packed somewhere. Like it is a must that we cater for your needs; No! It is not a must. This economic crunch is biting everybody,” the actor continued.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

