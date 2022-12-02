RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stefflon Don chooses peace over money and temporary happiness

Babatunde Lawal

Happiness, money, and what it can buy: Stefflon Don gives her opinion.

Stefflon Don [Instagram/StefflonDon]
Stefflon Don [Instagram/StefflonDon]

American rapper Stefflon Don shared her two cents on how money is a necessity but still can not guarantee happiness and peace of mind.

Don emphasised that there is a clear difference between being happy naturally and money-induced happiness.

She wrote: "Money is amazing and needed but what's even more amazing and needed is Peace, Health & Happiness."

One of her followers went further to ask: "Is it really true that money cant buy happiness ?" Don replied: "It buys temporary Happiness"

On the subject of money, reality TV star Uriel also criticised women who expects their men to handle their financial burden.

This serves as response to a tweet, where a tweep differentiated between Daddy or Zaddy, and baby.

"If she's calls you DADDY or ZADDY, your things are in order. Broke guys are called baby," the tweet read.

Reacting to this, Uriel advised women to have their own money and stop expecting their men to be their banks. She also added that women should occasionally spend money on their men.

In her words, "But what happened to having your own? Women your man is not your bank it's good to have the occasional treats but how about my king tonight is my treat I bought you a new watch zaddy or baby pack your bags we going on a weekend break you no need to even off clothes before you go hear am"

Uriel Ngozi Oputa is a Nigerian actress, musician, and reality TV star. She was one of the contestants for the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition.

Stefflon Don chooses peace over money and temporary happiness

