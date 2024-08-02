ADVERTISEMENT
Spyro urges Nigerians to use their platform to speak up about the nationwide protests

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He emphasises that he intends to lend his voice.

On August 1, 2024, the singer called on Nigerians via an Instagram post, telling them to use their platforms to support the protests.

His post read, "I wish men of God could speak up for the people now as it was in the days of old... This is not a time to PRAY, it is a time to ACT, even the Bible says FAITH without WORKS is dead. In the Bible days, men of God were strong tools that God used to challenge the government and liberate the people. MOSES, your people need you now."

The singer stressed that he would not be posting anything entertainment-related, in solidarity of the protests.

He said, "I personally think it is quite insensitive to post anything entertainment rn. The Country is bleeding and we are all affected whether or not we agree to that fact. I am very much affected."

He called on everyone with a platform to speak out and contribute to the cause, hoping that the government will recognise the collective outcry and take meaningful steps towards improvement.

"I particularly feel the pain of the average man and I don’t intend to keep mute so I am calling on everyone with a platform to speak up. I am hoping that the government will see our tears this time and take actual steps for the betterment of the people. #GODBLESSNIGERIA," he concluded.

