Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She encourages spreading love and light.

Funke Akindele encourages her fans[Instagram/@funkeakindele]
Funke Akindele encourages her fans[Instagram/@funkeakindele]

In a heartfelt message posted to X on October 8, 2024, Akindele wrote, "Spread love!!! Be kind!! I want to remind you all that everyone has a story, and words can make or break. That’s why I want to emphasize the importance of kindness on social media."

She added, "Everyone struggles, and words can hurt. Let’s lift each other up with love, encouragement, and support. Remember, bullying isn’t just physical – words matter. To my incredible fans, I urge you to spread kindness, ignore negativity, and shine your light. Let’s create a supportive community where everyone feels valued and loved."

Funke Akindele shares an encouraging message [X/Funkeakindele]
Funke Akindele shares an encouraging message [X/Funkeakindele] Pulse Nigeria
The actress' fans quickly responded in the comments section, expressing their agreement and sharing their own thoughts. One fan wrote, “Positive vibes only! But make dem behave well o, because na we get December.”

Another fan took time out to pray for her, saying, "We pray for greater heights Love leads!!! Ma Funke ,On my knees i pray for u, May yr days be long, good health,more money, generational blessings and blessed home. As u labour and work hard in your movie production to put a smile on people's faces regardless,. Thank you"

"Yes ma’am. A little act of kindness can make someone’s day. Be kind, spread love," another fan chimed in agreement.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

