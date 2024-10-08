Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

In a heartfelt message posted to X on October 8, 2024, Akindele wrote, "Spread love!!! Be kind!! I want to remind you all that everyone has a story, and words can make or break. That’s why I want to emphasize the importance of kindness on social media."

She added, "Everyone struggles, and words can hurt. Let’s lift each other up with love, encouragement, and support. Remember, bullying isn’t just physical – words matter. To my incredible fans, I urge you to spread kindness, ignore negativity, and shine your light. Let’s create a supportive community where everyone feels valued and loved."

Pulse Nigeria

The actress' fans quickly responded in the comments section, expressing their agreement and sharing their own thoughts. One fan wrote, “Positive vibes only! But make dem behave well o, because na we get December.”

Another fan took time out to pray for her, saying, "We pray for greater heights Love leads!!! Ma Funke ,On my knees i pray for u, May yr days be long, good health,more money, generational blessings and blessed home. As u labour and work hard in your movie production to put a smile on people's faces regardless,. Thank you"